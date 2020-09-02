Government to engage with Electric Ireland over price hike after Opposition criticism

Government to engage with Electric Ireland over price hike after Opposition criticism

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin leaving the Convention Centre Dublin during a Dáil session. Mr Martin said he will engage with Electric Ireland over its planned price hike, and hopes to publish a Covid plan before the end of the month. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 18:53 PM
Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

The Government will do everything possible to support families facing significant household bills and will publish a Covid-19 plan later this month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil the Government will engage with Electric Ireland after the energy provider announced a 3.4% hike in prices.

Mr Martin also said a plan around how people can "live with the virus" will be published "towards the middle of September".

Pressed by Labour leader Alan Kelly on whether the Government has a concrete plan to deal with Covid-19 as we enter the winter months, Mr Martin said: "We want to protect lives above all but we also want to protect livelihoods. That is key."

He added: "We are monitoring the economic fallout which is very significant. We cannot be blind to the reality of the €25bn to €30bn deficit this year with further significant borrowing throughout 2021 to maintain and sustain the supports that we have in different sectors of the economy. These are the realities.

"There is a very strong economic dimension to this that we cannot ignore which does not ultimately trump the health dynamic which is essentially to protect lives and save people, but we have learned a lot from the first phase."

Raising the Electric Ireland price hike Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald called on the Government to intervene.

Families throughout the land are struggling to make ends meet, with hundreds of thousands of people reliant on State income support and many others working reduced hours.

"Those working from home have already seen their energy costs increase as a result. Ordinary people have also faced price hikes by insurance companies and banks. The last thing people can afford now are higher electricity bills as we move into winter."

She said a freeze on energy prices during the current Covid-19 pandemic should be introduced.

Mr Martin said the increase would come as a "blow" to many people but said the Government would now engage with the energy provider on the matter.

"The Government will work to see how we can continue to alleviate the pressures that many people are under as a result of the global pandemic and the economic fallout from it," he said.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: The quiet man who has a chance to shine as agriculture minister

More in this section

DENIS cork 22.jpg Mixed results for Irish colleges in latest World University Rankings 
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 27th August 89 new cases and one Covid-19 death; Many recent cases are 'close contacts of confirmed cases'
014%20Cabinet Covid-19 hits Exchequer returns as consumer spending slumps and Government spending rises

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices