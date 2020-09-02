Micheál Martin appoints third agriculture minister of 67-day-old government

Charlie McConalogue has been appointed agriculture minister, the third person to hold this role in the lifespan of this 67-day-old government.

The Donegal TD, becomes the third Minister for Agriculture since the formation of the Government following the resignations of both Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen.

Mr McConalogue's appointment was announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin said the new minister has a "broad and deep" knowledge of the portfolio. He served as the party's agriculture spokesman in opposition.

“A proud son of Donegal and the Inishowen Peninsula, he brings with him a perspective rooted in communities which have always been defined by their spirit and determination to shape a more prosperous future. In addition, he has always been active in promoting deeper cross-Border opportunities, something which is built on the true republican spirit of uniting people in the cause of shared interests,” he said.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach was now appointing his third agriculture minister in as many months because of "deep dysfunction" in the current government.

"Chaos, confusion has consumed this coalition," she said.

Congratulating Mr McConalogue on his appointment, Labour leader Alan Kelly said he "nearly felt sorry" for the predicament the Taoiseach was left in following the Golfgate scandal.

But Mr Kelly recognised the swift resignation of former Agriculture Minister Mr Calleary after it emerged that he had attended the golfing dinner in Galway. He said he "wished others followed that example".

Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry pointed out that Mr Martin's Government was just 67 days old adding: "To lose one Minister for Agriculture looks careless to lose two looks like a total and absolute omnishambles."

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said he was delighted to congratulate the minister, who comes from a farming background.

Mr McGrath also paid tribute to the manner in which Mr Calleary resigned.

“I want to thank the previous Minister, Deputy Dara Calleary, and acknowledge that he had resigned before the 8am news the morning after the story broke. He is an honourable and decent politician who saw that he had made a mistake, albeit a major one, in travelling to speak about a long-serving deceased friend. He did that in good faith but it was the wrong decision. He has acknowledged that and stepped down,” he said.

Wexford TD James Browne has been appointed the new Minister of State for Law Reform in the Department of Justice which has now been vacated by Mr McConalogue.