UNICEF: Irish children among best for well-being but struggle with mental health

The kids are alright - but they could be doing better, according to a new UNICEF report, which shows Ireland's children are in the top-third internationally when it comes to well-being, but struggle with mental health.

The report card ranks countries in the EU and the OECD in various categories using comparable national data. Now in its 20th year, the latest edition has found Ireland ranks 12th among 38 OECD/EU countries for child well-being and higher again in a separate league table of conditions for child well-being. Ireland's best score was in academic and social skills, ranked 6th.

However, Ireland ranks in just 26th place in terms of mental well-being, with the report highlighting that more than six in 100,000 Irish adolescents aged between 15 and 19 die by suicide.

Ireland also fares poorly in terms of physical health, ranked in 17th place overall.

The UNICEF report card found teenagers in Ireland are among the least satisfied with their lives in the OECD/EU region.

According to the report: "On life satisfaction, children in Ireland rated themselves as having one of the lowest rates in the OECD/EU (72%), with 28% marking a score of 5 or under on a scale of 10. Among the issues contributing to these low scores, body image, pressure to succeed in school, bullying and their sense of meaning or purpose in life.

"Irish children were well below the OECD average in their sense of meaning or purpose in life. Sense of purpose has previously been measured in the PISA study, with only 60% of 15-years-olds in Ireland agreeing that ‘My life has a clear meaning or purpose’.

"Over a quarter (27%) of Irish 11-15-year-olds said they were too fat and 14% said they were too thin. Girls in Ireland are amongst the most likely in the region to link life satisfaction with body image, along with peers in Scotland (United Kingdom), Finland and the Netherlands."

Overall, the report found that life satisfaction levels ranged from 53% in Turkey to 90% in the Netherlands.The report shows Ireland had an average ranking when it came to 15-year-olds making friends easily and when it came to amount of public spending on cash transfers, services and tax breaks for families in 2015. There were also high levels of unmet need for childcare in Ireland compared to other nations.

When it came to good parental relationship with schools, Ireland also ranks high, as is the case with adults having someone to count on in times of trouble, whereas it is almost bottom in the rankings when it comes to parental leave entitlements.

It said children who worry about the environment tend to have lower life satisfaction, and that suicide, unhappiness, obesity and poor social and academic skills "have become far-too-common features of childhood in high-income countries".

It also detected broader trends, including that on average, 40% of children across all OECD and EU countries do not have basic reading and mathematics skills by the age of 15. While children in Estonia, Ireland and Finland the most proficient in this regard, those in Bulgaria, Romania and Chile fare worst.

It also warns of a rise in relative child poverty rates across the region, driven by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, unless governments take action.

Regarding Covid-19, the report noted how loss of family members and friends, anxiety, stay-at-home restrictions, lack of support, school closures, the balancing of work and family life, poor access to healthcare, combined with the economic loss caused by the pandemic are proving "catastrophic" for children's well-being, impacting their mental and physical health and their development.

UNICEF Ireland Executive Director Peter Power said: "The situation for children in Ireland is improving, which shows that we have been taking the right steps. But change takes time and we are now facing a significant economic threat. Investing in child well-being brings reliable and positive outcomes in the long-term, and it is the right thing to do.

"Despite improvements, we are once again raising concern about the mental health of young people in Ireland, a significant percentage of whom report low levels of life satisfaction. This outcome is not inevitable. We need to address the causes.

"We must study the lessons learned during the last recession, when children bore the brunt of austerity measures. The Government must continue to invest in child well-being, during this difficult economic period, or face spikes in child poverty and inequality.”

*www.unicef.ie