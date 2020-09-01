Patients 'will be seen by spring' for delayed cancer screenings

The chief clinical officer of the HSE has given assurances that patients referred for cancer screening who had their appointment cancelled during the Covid-19 lockdown will be seen by next spring.

Dr Colm Henry was commenting in the wake of new figures showing a significant fall in screening for breast, cervical, or bowel cancer in the first half of the year and following calls by the Irish Cancer Society for additional capacity, staffing, and funding to address current backlogs in screening and cancer services.

At the outset of the pandemic, cancer screening programmes were paused. Patients diagnosed with cancer continued to receive treatment, although services operated at a reduced level.

The HSE resumed the CervicalCheck programme in July and BowelScreen in August, and intends to resume BreastCheck by September/October.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio, Dr Henry said each screening programme was different but that anyone with a cancelled screening appointment would be seen by springtime.

"Anybody whose screening test was delayed during this year, we will have caught up by the spring of next year,” Dr Henry told RTÉ News at One. He said that screening programmes were for “healthy people” and urged anyone concerned about symptoms of cancer to contact their GP or medical specialist.

Dr Henry said the reconfiguration of cancer services in light of Covid-19 had led to a “slower throughput”, but that services were being rebuilt and he did not envisage “bottlenecks” in the treatment pathway, from screening to diagnosis to treatment.

"In some cases, people have to wear PPE and other protective equipment, and in other cases, people have to get tested before they go into hospital, so everything has changed,” said Dr Henry.

“In some cases, the pathway is slower, but we’re confident that as we rebuild our screening services that we can depend on services, with which we have a very close relationship within our hospitals, allowing that no bottlenecks in our screening pathway right through to diagnosis and treatment.”