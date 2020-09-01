Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teen 

Gardaí are looking for the public's help to find a teenage girl who is missing from her home in Dublin.

Selam Tesfaye, 17, went missing from her home in Glendown Lawns, Templeogue, Dublin 6 in the early hours of this morning.

She is approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build.

She has brown eyes, and long brown breaded hair.

When last seen, Salem is believed to have been wearing a dark green t-shirt, blue jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.