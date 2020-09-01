Sergeant feared losing a finger in assault on three gardaí at West Cork DP centre

Three gardaí were assaulted, including a sergeant who feared he would lose his finger and a female officer who was swung by the hair, during a violent episode at a direct provision centre.

Sgt Alec Butler said he had been trying to handcuff Nkosiyapha Mguni, 26, during the disturbance at the Clonakilty Lodge in West Cork in April last year, when Mr Mguni pulled his hand forward during an altercation in a hallway.

"He got my finger in front of my face and then bit down on it," Sgt Butler told Clonakilty District Court. "I thought the finger was going to go, that is the truth."

Sgt Butler and two colleagues from Clonakilty Garda Station had been responding to a call that a woman at the centre may have been assaulted by her partner.

The gardaí spoke with a distressed woman, who said her two-week-old baby was still in the room with the man who had hit her.

On trying to gain access gardaí were repeatedly pushed back before Sgt Butler said Mr Mguni "launched" an assault against them.

In addition to having his finger bitten, Sgt Butler received blows to the head and shoulder. His colleague, Garda Trish Grimes, was pulled "to and fro" by her hair, with Mguni, with an address at the Lodge, finally subdued by pepper-spray.

The incident unfolded just yards from the newborn baby.

Mguni pleaded guilty to all charges, including two charges of assault causing harm against gardaí. His solicitor said she would have a medical report prepared which might explain her client's behaviour, but which would not justify it.

Judge James McNulty convicted Mguni and adjourned sentencing until October 6.