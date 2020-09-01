At-risk groups, including under-12s and healthcare staff, to get free flu vaccines

Children under 12, those in at-risk groups and healthcare workers will be able to receive the flu vaccine free of charge this Autumn.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly has also received Government approval to extend GP special payments which will mean patients with Covid symptoms will not be charged by their doctor.

It is hoped that an expanded flu vaccination programme will help to reduce strain on the healthcare system from any surge in Covid-19 cases occurring at the same time as a spike in flu infections.

All of those in at-risk groups, including healthcare workers, will be able to access the vaccination without charge. All children aged from two to 12 years will also have access to vaccination for free. The vaccine will be administered to children through nasal drops rather than an injection.

However, plans to introduce free GP care for all children between six and eight years have now been put on hold. The promise to expand free GP care from the start of this school term had been made as part of last Budget but this has now been stalled.

It it understood that the issue was raised at the Cabinet meeting when Mr Donnelly was asked for a clear timeline from fellow ministers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the Government remains committed to expanding free GP care for children.

The appropriate date for commencing the expansion remains under consideration in light of Covid-19 and the additional pressures the expansion might place on general practice in that context and anticipation of the usual increase for healthcare services over the winter period.

The aim of the extended free vaccination programme, announced by the previous minister Simon Harris, is to reduce the overall spread of flu in the community and reduce flu-related hospital admissions through increased vaccination in vulnerable groups.

Concerns have already been raised around the roll-out of this year's vaccine which has been delayed by two weeks. Mr Donnelly said this was due to an "administrative delay" which has impacted all customers around the world, and is not down to any issues in the manufacture or quality of the vaccine.

But he said the doses for Ireland will be in the first batch of vaccine released and the roll-out of the vaccine for children has not been impacted as this is sourced from another manufacturer.

Meanwhile Mr Donnelly said cost should not be a barrier to anyone seeking a Covid test.

“I want to be clear that your telephone consultation with your GP to decide if you should be tested is free. The Covid-19 test as well as any hospital treatment you may need will also be free," he said.