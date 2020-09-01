Migrant rights group seeks meeting with Taoiseach to ‘clean up’ meat sector

Migrant rights group seeks meeting with Taoiseach to ‘clean up’ meat sector

Migrant rights groups have written to Micheál Martin raising concerns about conditions and work practices in meat factories. File Picture: Julien Behal

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 15:58 PM
Maresa Fagan

A migrant rights organisation is seeking a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the need to "clean up" and regulate the meat sector, and to provide better working conditions for workers.

Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) raised concern over working conditions in meat factories, where a number of clusters of Covid-19 have occurred recently.

The organisation reiterated its call for the mandatory closure of meat plants for two weeks where Covid-19 outbreaks occur and called on the Taoiseach to set up an taskforce to examine practices and conditions in the industry.

The sector relies heavily on migrant workers:  58% of all employees are migrants, with one-in-five employees requiring a work permit.

MRCI workplace rights co-ordinator Bríd McKeown said a taskforce is needed to examine historically “poor and patchy” working practices and conditions and the impact of Covid-19.

“We’ve known that working conditions have been bad for a long time and we’ve really seen the lid being lifted on that. It's become almost like a national shame the way workers are being treated in this sector,” she told the Irish Examiner.

Our main call is to clean up the sector in terms of workers’ rights, so that workers can go to work in a safe environment, especially during a pandemic. To be able to go to work and feel valued; that's the basic minimum that a sector should be able to provide.

The taskforce should hear directly from migrant workers about their experiences and look at improving workers' rights.

“When you have a work permit it is very difficult to change employer and this means the employer has a huge amount of control over workers because they control their immigration status,” Ms McKeown said.

“We’d ask the taskforce to review work permits and the impact of such restrictions on workers' rights. We're calling for sectoral work permits so that people can change employer."

Read More

Vast majority of Leaving Cert calculated grades 'unchanged' by Department of Education

More in this section

BELGIUM-EU-GERMANY-POLITICS EU Commission President says gender balance is a matter she pursues 'with determination' 
Female doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from mid adult man Covid-19 testing with GPs will remain free while flu vaccine programme expanded to include children 
ConstructionWorkerPexelsMay2020.jpg Council approves Educate Together schools on site which Dept paid €4m more than independent valuation
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices