Migrant rights group seeks meeting with Taoiseach to ‘clean up’ meat sector

A migrant rights organisation is seeking a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the need to "clean up" and regulate the meat sector, and to provide better working conditions for workers.

Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) raised concern over working conditions in meat factories, where a number of clusters of Covid-19 have occurred recently.

The organisation reiterated its call for the mandatory closure of meat plants for two weeks where Covid-19 outbreaks occur and called on the Taoiseach to set up an taskforce to examine practices and conditions in the industry.

The sector relies heavily on migrant workers: 58% of all employees are migrants, with one-in-five employees requiring a work permit.

MRCI workplace rights co-ordinator Bríd McKeown said a taskforce is needed to examine historically “poor and patchy” working practices and conditions and the impact of Covid-19.

“We’ve known that working conditions have been bad for a long time and we’ve really seen the lid being lifted on that. It's become almost like a national shame the way workers are being treated in this sector,” she told the Irish Examiner.

Our main call is to clean up the sector in terms of workers’ rights, so that workers can go to work in a safe environment, especially during a pandemic. To be able to go to work and feel valued; that's the basic minimum that a sector should be able to provide.

The taskforce should hear directly from migrant workers about their experiences and look at improving workers' rights.

“When you have a work permit it is very difficult to change employer and this means the employer has a huge amount of control over workers because they control their immigration status,” Ms McKeown said.

“We’d ask the taskforce to review work permits and the impact of such restrictions on workers' rights. We're calling for sectoral work permits so that people can change employer."