Council approves Educate Together schools on site which Dept paid €4m more than independent valuation

Dublin City Council has given the green light for contentious new plans for a two-school campus at Sandymount, Dublin 4, in spite of strong local opposition.

The Council has granted planning to the Dept of Education for a two-storey primary Educate Together school and a three-storey post-primary Educate Together school on the five-acre Rosyln Park College campus.

Last year, a report by the State’s spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found that the Dept of Education paid €4 million or nearly 25 per cent more to the Rehab Group for the Roslyn Park site than an amount set out in an independent valuation report.

The post-primary school is to have capacity for 1,000 students that is the serve the Dublin 2, 4 and 6 areas and the primary school will contain 24 classrooms - the site currently accommodates a temporary 12-classroom school that has 324 students enrolled.

A planning report lodged with the application stated that the planned education campus comprises of a "sensitively designed and well-considered" proposal with the minimisation of any potential impacts on the amenities of adjoining residential properties.

However, the City Council received 59 separate objections in response to the plans first lodged last November and a number of the objectors made follow-up objections after the department lodged revised plans in July.

Those to object include the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association which claimed that the scale of the project is neither necessary nor in keeping with the surrounding area and is based on unrealistic assumptions.

The residents' association said that they believe that such a development risks further exacerbating the existing pressures on the local infrastructure by adding substantial traffic and congestion.

In response to the updated plans lodged in July, the Seafort Residents Group said they are concerned about the impact of crowding on footpaths and roads outside the schools particularly for social distancing and vulnerable neighbours.

Resident of Seafort Avenue, Sandymount, Dr Ian Robinson told the council that the planning application should be refused on multiple grounds.

In his objection, Dr Robinson claimed that the school is too big for the area and will cause severe traffic and parking disruption.

Dr Robinson claimed that the development will impact adjacent residences, with reduced sunlight, loss of privacy and the increased noise leading to increased risk of seasonal affective disorder, anxiety and stress amongst local residents.

Last year, the CAG report stated that the department completed the purchase of the five-acre Roslyn Park site from Rehab in October 2016 for €20.5m or €4.1m per acre.

The CAG report stated that in May 2016 an independent consultant engaged by the department valued the freehold interest in the property at €16.5m.

However, the department told the CAG that the reason it increased its offer for the Sandymount site from an initial €12m to €20.5m was that it had been informed by the Rehab Group that several bidders were seeking to acquire the property and that the top bid was in the order of €20m.

Third parties now have the option of appealing the Council decision to An Bord Pleanala.