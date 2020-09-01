Vinters say a delay in reopening pubs will lead to publicans defaulting on mortgages 

The decision to delay the reopening of pubs could lead to thousands of publicans defaulting on their mortgage.

The Licensed Vintners Association is warning that this will happen when the moratorium on mortgage repayments ends later this month.

It feels government policy will directly damage the credit rating of thousands of pubs that are still closed.

Donall O'Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA, says publicans are "deeply concerned" and have no way of repaying their mortgage while their pubs are shut.

Mr O'Keeffe said: "Mortgage break arrangements that are in place with banks will expire at the end of September.

"The Government will be forcing pubs into default and businesses simply cannot repay their mortgage while they are closed".