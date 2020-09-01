Vinters say a delay in reopening pubs will lead to publicans defaulting on mortgages 

Vinters say a delay in reopening pubs will lead to publicans defaulting on mortgages 

The LVA, say publicans are "deeply concerned" and have no way of repaying their mortgage while their pubs are shut.

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 15:01 PM
digital desk

The decision to delay the reopening of pubs could lead to thousands of publicans defaulting on their mortgage.

The Licensed Vintners Association is warning that this will happen when the moratorium on mortgage repayments ends later this month.

It feels government policy will directly damage the credit rating of thousands of pubs that are still closed.

Donall O'Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA, says publicans are "deeply concerned" and have no way of repaying their mortgage while their pubs are shut.

Mr O'Keeffe said: "Mortgage break arrangements that are in place with banks will expire at the end of September. 

"The Government will be forcing pubs into default and businesses simply cannot repay their mortgage while they are closed". 

Read More

Kerry restaurant booking cancelled over customer's objection to masks

More in this section

BELGIUM-EU-GERMANY-POLITICS EU Commission President says gender balance is a matter she pursues 'with determination' 
Female doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from mid adult man Covid-19 testing with GPs will remain free while flu vaccine programme expanded to include children 
ConstructionWorkerPexelsMay2020.jpg Council approves Educate Together schools on site which Dept paid €4m more than independent valuation
#mortgagespubslva

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices