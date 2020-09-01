Primary schools in Armagh and Derry close over Covid-19 cases

A primary school class in Co Armagh have been asked to isolate for 14 days following the confirmation of a case of the coronavirus.

The principal of Jonesborough Primary School, Mr Donal Keenan, wrote to parents informing them of the confirmed case.

In the published letter Mr Keenan informed parents that the classroom will now undergo an "enhanced clean" while the details of pupils in contact with the confirmed case have been given to Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency (PHA).

Mr Keenan said the PHA will communicate with the parents of these pupils on the latest Covid-19 advice and has said that he remains in touch with the PHA while following their "most up-to-date advice".

"If you are not contacted by the PHA then your child was not in close contact with the positive case and your child is free to return to school," said Mr Keenan.

All other areas of the school remain unaffected said Mr Keenan. "Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed, " he said.

Meanwhile, a primary school class in Co Derry will also have to isolate for 14 days after a case of Covid-19 was also confirmed.

Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt reported a case of Covid-19 and told parents not to send their children to school after the PHA was informed.

The classroom will also go under a deep clean but the rest of the schools' classes are expected to continue their attendance as usual.

No new deaths were reported today in Northern Ireland and 49 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

This brings the total number of cases in the North to 7,294 while the death total from the virus remains 560.