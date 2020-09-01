NPHET chair hopeful restrictions on family gatherings over Christmas can be avoided

NPHET chair hopeful restrictions on family gatherings over Christmas can be avoided

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 13:49 PM
digital desk

A senior member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is hopeful that restrictions on family gatherings over Christmas can be avoided.

A maximum of six people indoors and 15 outdoors is currently allowed under public health rules.

Those measures are in place until September 14, at which point the Government will decide on the next steps based on advice from NPHET.

Chair of its expert advisory group, Dr Cillian DeGascun, is remaining positive that restrictions on family gatherings can be eased over the coming months.

"NPHET keeps all of the metrics - the case numbers, the trends and the R number - all under constant review.

"The measures that were put in place the week before last, we would hope to start seeing an effect from those over the weekend and through this week now.

"Hopefully we will get through to September 14 and we will be able to lift some restrictions again."

