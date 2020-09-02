Munster's wedding organisers face challenging new restrictions

Events organisers in Munster have been assessing the impact of more stringent guidelines for hosting weddings that include an 11:30pm curfew and a requirement that all wedding guests wear face-coverings when arriving to and leaving their table.

Covid-19 signage asking guests to respect physical distancing guidelines is to be displayed on guests tables and the dance floor, with staff being asked to monitor guests compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Janice Casey, wedding coordinator at The Metropole Hotel in Cork, said the amount of weddings they've hosted in the past few months is down, but they are lucky to have had no cancellations.

However, she said The Metropole has "absolutely been hurt financially" by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions. The hotel recently hosted their first post-Covid wedding, with the couple downsizing their wedding from 110 to 32. “At the end of it all, they just wanted to get married,” she said.

“Everything went off perfectly in regards to social distancing and with 32 people in a ballroom, the atmosphere was fantastic. It was a great benchmark for us to see that yes, we can do weddings under 50 people.”

Ms Casey acknowledged that the constantly evolving string of new guidelines pose a challenge.

"The Metropole Hotel can usually accommodate up to 180 people for a wedding, and reducing the wedding party to under 50 is one of the most stressful things for couples getting married," she said.

Annie Byrne, originally from the United States, has been living in Ireland for over 20 years. Based in Dingle, her business, Aislinn Events, specialise in destination weddings in Munster with 95 per cent of their clientele American or Canadian’s seeking a wedding or elopement here.

“I’ve postponed 38 weddings so far. That’s 38 venues, florists, photographers, videographers… A few I have postponed twice, weddings in early spring postponed to September that now they won’t be happening," she said.

Ms Byrne says her schedule has been entirely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. “I have nothing. My first wedding was supposed to be on the 23rd of March… which was when everything fell off a cliff. We found out about a week before. I have had four cancellations and 38 postponed.”

The 14-day quarantine upon arrival into Ireland has effectively killed Ms Byrne’s business, alongside other uncertainties like localised lockdowns. “When I saw the government were shutting down counties I had to call most of my couples to say ‘I don’t think this is going to happen'."

Although she expects her Autumn/Winter diary to be almost empty this year, Ms Byrne said she is optimistic about the coming year. “Having moved most of my 2020 weddings to 2021, provided everything goes ahead, it’s going to be a crazy year."

“I am also getting a good number of inquiries about 2021 which is really encouraging. I have five Skype calls in the next few days with couples who are looking to come to Ireland for their wedding next year.”