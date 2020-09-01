Teachers to get more influence on Leaving Cert grades

The marks given by a student's own teacher will carry more weight under last-minute changes to this year's Leaving Certificate grading designed to prevent discrimination against disadvantaged students.

Department of Education officials were last night scrambling to finalise the controversial marking system which is expected to be signed off by Cabinet.

It is understood the grades awarded by teachers to their own students will now be given significant weight when deciding marks. It comes amid serious concerns that standardised results would unfairly discriminate against poorer students, meaning they could miss out on third-level places.

Calculated grades — involving a mixture of teacher assessments and an official standardisation process to bring the overall results in line with those of previous years — were brought in after this summer's exams were cancelled.

But, with less than a week before students are due to receive their results, a number of technical adjustments to how this year's Leaving Certificate will be assessed were being drafted last night.

There have been mounting fears following controversy over the standardisation model used in the A-Levels in Britain that the use of algorithms would see students in disadvantaged schools drop marks.

Norma Foley, the education minister, will today bring the final technical updates to Cabinet in a bid to provide reassurances to the 61,000 students who had been due to sit the State exams this summer.

With Leaving Cert students due to receive their results next Monday, Ms Foley had previously moved to assure students that they would be treated "fairly and equitably" when it comes to the calculated grades process.

She briefed some ministers over a Zoom call on Monday evening to make sure the adjustments are passed by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Norma Foley. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

While a system to standardise results will still be used, it is understood greater weight will be placed on teachers' estimated marks for individual students.

But the exact mark which teachers gave their students will not be published until after the Leaving Cert results are awarded.

Nor will the Department of Education be releasing details of the algorithm used to refine overall grades until after students receive their results.

Sinn Féin education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire last night said the model for assessment should be published immediately to allow for full transparency.

"We have been calling on the minister for some time to publish the model, but they have not done so. It's totally wrong. If the minister is so confident in this system, then what is there to hide?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Simon Harris, the higher education minister, is to bring a memo to Cabinet which will provide 1,000 extra college places on courses such as teaching and nursing.

The extra third-level places on sought-after courses are being rolled out to cope with Covid-19 demand.

However, third-level students say they have been "left in the dark" in relation to colleges reopening.

While some universities have given their students a preliminary indication of their hours, most institutions have not clarified how many in-person hours students will have on exactly what days, leading to confusion around booking accommodation for the entire year.

Waterford IT (WIT) has announced that all lectures, tutorials, and classes will take place online, and only labs or courses which need to use special equipment will take place on campus.

WIT's president, Willie Donnelly, defended the move, which has proven unpopular among students who feel like they are not getting value for money out of their fees.

Other students worried that they would not have the same learning experience through remote delivery.

Speaking on WLRFM radio, Prof Donnelly said the situation with Covid-19 has deteriorated to the extent that he does not feel it is safe to reopen the college.

He said if there was an outbreak on campus, students could bring the virus back home with them when they leave on Fridays, potentially "spreading it across Ireland."