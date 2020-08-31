Parents warned over Covid symptoms as schools set to reopen

Parents warned over Covid symptoms as schools set to reopen
(PA)
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 22:27 PM
Michelle Devane, PA

Parents have been warned not to “dose” their children with painkillers and send them to school if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

Dr Sumi Dunne urged parents to keep their children at home if they are unwell, unless they only have a runny nose.

“If you feel your child is unwell, particularly if they suddenly develop a high temperature, a new cough, please keep them at home,” Dr Dunne said.

“Don’t dose them with paracetamol, don’t dose them with ibuprofen and send them into school.”

But she said that children can have persistent runny noses, which “can sometimes last a prolonged period of time”.

“In that instance if the child is well, and they are not having a temperature, there is no reason why they cannot go to school, or why they cannot attend preschool or creche,” she said.

Read More

Covid-19: 53 additional cases with no new deaths recorded

Dr Dunne made the comments at the Department of Health briefing on Monday.

Many primary and secondary schools are reopening their doors to staff and students this week following six months of closure.

Dr Dunne said she appreciated that parents may be worried about their children returning to school and she advised them to contact their GP with any concerns that they may have.

In an open letter to parents, guardians, teachers and school staff, the country’s acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he was “very aware” of their worries.

He said their concern was natural and to be fully expected given the challenges posed by Covid-19, but he added that the decision to reopen the schools had not been taken lightly.

“If all of us continue to make small changes to the way we live, we can – together – starve this virus of opportunities to transmit,” Dr Glynn wrote.

“While it is okay to send your child to school or childcare if they only have a runny nose or a sneeze, if you have any concerns that your child has symptoms of Covid-19 – fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell – then please keep them at home until you have spoken with your GP by phone.”

Read More

Covid-19: Kildare lockdown lifted with immediate effect

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 27th August Covid-19: 53 additional cases with no new deaths recorded
Garda Checkpoint6 Covid-19: Kildare lockdown lifted with immediate effect
Coronavirus - Sat May 2, 2020 58 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland
coronavirusschoolsplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices