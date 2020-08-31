University places for asylum seekers ‘not even a drop in the ocean’

A revised education support scheme for asylum seekers has been described as too narrow, with a “minuscule” number of places available at third level and no central government funding.

That’s according to Dr Angela Flynn, a member of the university of sanctuary working group at UCC and president of the Irish Federation of University Teachers.

While welcoming recent changes to the scheme, which will no longer require applicants to have the leaving certificate , Dr Flynn said the application process remained “complex”.

A number of universities across the country, including UCC, offer scholarships and stipends to asylum seekers under a ‘sanctuary university’ initiative.

The number of available places, however, was “not even a drop in the ocean”, Dr Flynn said and central government funding was needed to broaden the scope and opportunities available under the support scheme.

“At the end of the day there simply aren’t enough places; the number is minuscule,” she said.

“There's no central support from the Government in terms of funding. Each university is doing this off their own bat,” Dr Flynn added.

The requirement for applicants to have resided in the country for three years was also of concern: “It’s almost like a confession to the failures of the system. The fact that you have to be three years in the country. Why are people three years in the system awaiting decisions?”.

The closing date for 2020/21 applications is November 6. More information is available at [url= www.gov.ie/en/service/e786a-student-grant-scheme-for-asylum-seekers ] www.gov.ie/en/service/e786a-student-grant-scheme-for-asylum-seekers[/url] .