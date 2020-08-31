Covid-19: 53 additional cases with no new deaths recorded

The Department of Health said it has been notified of 53 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

There is now a total of 28,813 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

No further deaths related to the virus were reported.

The death toll from Covid-19 stands at 1,777.

Of those cases, 72% occurred in people under the age of 45 years, while 50% were in males and 50% in females, and 122 or 8% in health care workers.

Dublin accounted for 624 or 41%, 209 or 14% were in Kildare, 132 or 9% were in Tipperary, 98 or 6% were in Limerick, 47 or 3% were in Wexford and the remaining 401 cases were spread over 20 counties.

There are 35 confirmed cases in hospitals and six people are being treated for Covid-19 in ICU.

In the North, 58 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded with no related deaths.

The death toll remains at 560 in Northern Ireland and the total number of cases in Northern Ireland rises to 7,245.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in Co Kildare has been lifted with immediate effect, the Government has confirmed.

The Government introduced public health measures in the county on August 7 following outbreaks of Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, the Government said that public health measures in the county will be aligned with those introduced nationally on August 18.

The decision to lift the restrictions was made following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) earlier today.

Several meat plants in the midlands saw outbreaks of Covid-19 earlier this summer.