Criminal investigation into death of man outside Killarney hotel

The investigation into the death of a man from north Cork at an entrance to a hotel in Killarney on Saturday night is a criminal investigation, gardaí have said.

Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile was unconscious when emergency services, called by staff at the Gleneagle Hotel, arrived at around 11.40pm.

Gardaí and the emergency services attempted resuscitation but Mr Sheehan died at the scene.

The body of the 26-year old had remained at the scene at the bar/restaurant entrance to the Gleneagle Hotel for much of Sunday while forensics examiners carried out work.

His body was later removed to Kerry University Hospital and a postmortem has been completed.

The results of the post mortem are not being released “for operational purposes,” gardaí said.

The investigation is continuing into the unexplained death outside the hotel, a statement said.

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this matter to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Muckross Road area between 11pm and 11.45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The scenes from Killarney on Saturday night have been described as 'disgraceful'.

Meanwhile "a significant number of people", including both patrons of the hotel and personnel at the hotel have been interviewed already and those interviews are continuing, a senior garda source has said.

The serious incident at the Gleneagle Hotel a half hour or so before midnight drew garda resources from the town centre when a large crowd of people were filmed partying and drinking openly on Main St without any social distancing.

Questions are still being raised about street partying in Killarney on Saturday night. The footage, which has gone viral, has threatened the town’s reputation according to local politicians.

The mayor of Killarney councillor Brendan Cronin described the behaviour as “disgraceful”. Mr Cronin who is arranging a meeting with the town’s Garda Superintendent, the president of Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Killarney town manager, said on Monday that the meeting will have to address questions in relation to where the street drinkers captured on video purchased the alcohol.

It will also have to be determined if any premises which sold the alcohol can be held accountable.

“It’s an absolute necessity to determine where the drink was being purchased and to identify the hostelry, if any, it came from.”

The key thing, Mr Cronin said, was not to allow a group of adults acting recklessly to ruin the reputation of the town and the genuine efforts it had made to operate safely.

Genuine businesses, and genuine staff and livelihoods were in danger of being destroyed.

“We cannot allow a small group of adults — and these are adults not teenagers — destroy the genuine effort made in Killarney,” Cllr Cronin said.

Killarney Independent councillor Donal Grady said: "a fortune had been spent by the council protecting Killarney and making it safe and answers were needed about how such a scene could have occurred".