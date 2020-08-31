A quarter of older adults at risk from mixing alcohol and medication

Mixing alcohol and medication may be harming more than one in four older adults, it has emerged.

The study by researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland found that nearly seven out of ten (67%) of people over the age of 65 drank alcohol and more than a quarter (27%) were heavy drinkers.

The study identified 28% of older adults (42% of those who drink) as being at risk of potential harm from alcohol-medication interactions.

Older adults who mix alcohol with medication also increase their risk of gastrointestinal bleeds and liver damage as well as causing blood sugar and blood pressure issues.

Aging lowers alcohol tolerance, prolonging the time alcohol circulates in the body and the effect it has.

The use of multiple medications also increases with age, making older adults particularly vulnerable to the harm caused by a combination of alcohol and medication in the body.

The study, conducted by researchers in RCSI’s School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, is published in the current edition of BMJ Open.

Researchers at RCSI sought to more accurately estimate the prevalence of those at greater risk of potentially harmful alcohol-medication interactions.

Almost 1,600 older adults living at home were studied by conducting face-to-face interviews that were linked to their drug dispensing records in their community pharmacies.

People were considered heavy drinkers if they reported drinking more than six standard alcoholic drinks at a time. Calculated weekly, it is over 11 standard drinks for women and 17 for men.

Dr Alice Holton, pharmacist and lecturer at RCSI School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, said older people at greatest risk are those mixing alcohol with cardiovascular agents, and with medications that act on the central nervous system.

The data was interpreted by applying the Potentially Serious Alcohol-Medication Interactions in Older Adults (POSAMINO) criteria.

Developed by RCSI researchers previously, the POSAMINO criteria is a list of medications that have the potential to cause serious harm to older adults when combined with alcohol.

Principal investigator and senior lecturer at RCSI, Dr Gráinne Cousins, said using the criteria when prescribing or dispensing medications might help in managing the risk for older adults.

“This could lead to prioritising alcohol screenings and brief alcohol interventions for those at greater risk of harm,” said Dr Cousins.

Even at relatively low levels of alcohol consumption, older adults are vulnerable to alcohol-related harm.

While alcohol consumption reduces with age, studies from Britain and Ireland have found the number of drinking occasions tend to become more frequent among older adults.

The researchers applied the POSAMINO criteria to participants' pharmacy dispensing records and self-reported alcohol consumption over the previous 12 months.

Participants were provided with beverage-specific flashcards so that they could accurately report how many standard drinks they consumed for each drink type.