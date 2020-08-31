Overseas travel to and from Ireland increased substantially in last month

Overseas travel to and from Ireland increased substantially in last month
Of the 275,400 persons departing Ireland, 239,000 departed by air (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 13:35 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

Overseas travel to and from Ireland increased substantially last month compared to June as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Data compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that 227,300 overseas travellers visited Ireland while 275,400 people left the country.

These compare with 57,100 arrivals and 73,900 departures in the previous month, increases of 298% and 272% respectively.

However, despite the sharp increase, overseas travel in July remained dramatically lower than in July last year, when there were 2,225,900 arrivals and 2,183,900 departures, falls of 89% and 87% respectively.

Read More

Simon Coveney breaks his silence to confirm interest in EU job

Of the 227,300 persons arriving in Ireland in July 2020, 188,100 (82.7%) arrived by air and 39,200 (17.3%) arrived by sea, the CSO said.

Of the 275,400 persons departing Ireland, 239,000 (86.8%) departed by air and 36,400 (13.2%) departed by sea.

Of those arriving in Ireland, 97,100 (42.7%) came by cross-channel routes, 114,800 (50.5%) by continental routes, 8,800 (3.9%) by transatlantic routes and 6,600 (2.9%) by other overseas routes.

Most people travelling to Ireland came from Great Britain (97,100), Spain (23,000) and France (13,200).

The majority of people leaving Ireland travelled to Great Britain (82,800), Spain (38,500) and Poland (23,800).

For the year-to-date (January-July), 3,414,000 persons arrived in Ireland from overseas and 3,448,700 persons departed.

These both represent decreases of 70.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

Read More

Covid-19 crackdown measures 'confusing the public' - Garda representatives

More in this section

8446%20Bus%20Stops New bus stop displays to feature capacity and wheelchair availability info
ESv7vvnWkAA0HGA.jpeg Students 'left in dark' over return to college
Irish government cabinet meeting Simon Coveney breaks his silence to confirm interest in EU job
coronavirustravelplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices