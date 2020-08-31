New emergency care scheme for family carers

The Taoiseach has formally launched Family Carers Ireland's new Emergency Card Scheme, which aims to provide emergency care in the event that a family carer becomes ill.

Family Carers Ireland (FCI) say when a carer has an unplanned hospital admission, there is a risk that the person who needs their support could be left at home alone.

The Emergency Card Scheme has been created so the person they care for remains safe in emergencies like these.

The new scheme has been developed with An Garda Siochana, the National Ambulance Service, The Irish Red Cross and The Order of Malta.

The scheme involves a family carer filling out an FCI Emergency Care Plan with or for their loved one, outlining their care needs, likes, dislikes and medication requirements.

Two people are nominated to step into their caring role in the event of an emergency and the family carer will receive an Emergency Card which they carry at all times.

In the event of an emergency, and where a person's named emergency contacts are unavailable, Family Carers Ireland will determine the person's needs and will mobilise a green or red response.

A red response, for a person who needs a high level of support, is when a garda visits the person and decides if they require transportation to the emergency department as a place of safety.

A green response is when volunteers from the National Ambulance Service Community First Responder Schemes, The Irish Red Cross or The Order of Malta sit with and support the person until a home care package can be organised.

During this emergency period, FCI may also provide up to 72 hours of in-home emergency support.

Read More Doubts emerge about viability of new public sector pay deal

Moira Skelly and her husband Paul have four children. She will be the first carer to sign up to the scheme.

Her youngest, Ciara, aged 25, was born with special needs. She has epilepsy, cerebral palsy, autism, global developmental delay, and requires 24-hour care. She receives her daily nutrition through a PEG-tube and has a permanent catheter.

Ms Skelly says the new initiative is very welcome. "It's an answered prayer to a worry every family has.

"What would happen if something happened to us, god forbid if we were in a car crash, or we were to drop dead in the morning. It takes two of us to look after Ciara."

She says the 72 hour emergency care is vital for families, so they can step in and make a plan. "My Ciara is 25 now, but mentally she is a toddler. There's no question of her being left alone, even for five minutes."

Ms Skelly adds the slow resumption of services is another issue facing families. "Family carers have been left high and dry, caring 24/7, with no day services, no respite, no home help.

"We are hoping the government will develop a plan for the full resumption of day services, similar to what was done for the schools. At the moment people are being offered two half days with no transport, it's not feasible."

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications at FCI, said they did a survey during the height of the pandemic, called Caring Through Covid, and over 1300 carers responded.

"84 percent of family carers surveyed worried about getting the coronavirus and not being able to look after the person they care for.

"We knew we had to act fast. The need for the scheme has been there for years, but everything just came to the forefront because of Covid."

The Emergency Card Scheme has been funded by Irish Life and with the support of the Dormant Account fund, administered by Pobal.

Ms Cox says Irish Life are funding it for a year, and the hope is that the government will make the scheme permanent after 12 months.