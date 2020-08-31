Man and woman left shaken after petrol bomb thrown at home

PSNI officers are investigating Picture: (Niall Carson/PA)
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 12:57 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

A petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Antrim causing damage to a window, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Monday.

Shortly before 12.35am, police were called to a house in Donegore Drive after a petrol bomb was thrown at the rear window.

A man and woman, both in their 40s, were inside the house at the time and although not injured, they were both left badly shaken.

Damage was caused to the outer pane of the window, with smoke damage also reported to an outside wall.

The fire from the object had burnt itself out before the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene.

Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact detectives on 101.

