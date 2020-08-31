Councils to receive €47m in grants to fund travel and climate change projects

Climate Action and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton have announced the jobs stimulus funding.
Picture: Larry Cummins
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 08:07 AM
digital desk

Towns across the country are set to get funding to improve things like cycleways and footpaths.

Grants worth €47 million are being given to councils for active travel and climate change adaptation projects.

€33m is being given to 22 councils for 531 active travel projects - including 263 related to the construction and improvement of footpaths, 75 involving cycleway works and 193 to improve accessibility.

The plans include the provision of new cycle lanes and footpaths in the immediate area of Carlow IT, the design of an interconnected network of cycleways in Killarney town and the creation of a new cycleway connecting Muckross Road to Ross Road.

They also include the installation of new footpaths in Oranmore, Athenry, Gort, Tuam, Headford, Co Galway and the creation of 'slow zones' in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

€14m is being awarded to 26 local authorities for 273 climate change adaptation steps.

It includes 150 schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads and property, 37 involving works to improve embankment stability to prevent slippage, 41 for essential road repairs linked with severe weather and 45 to bridge strengthening and repairs.

