Sinn Féin calls for plan to keep school buses running

Sinn Féin is calling on the Education Minister to ensure all children get bus transport to schools.

It is after reports a service for 200 students was scrapped at Confey College in Leixlip, Co Kildare because a private operator quit due to Covid restrictions.

The Government wants school buses to run at 50% capacity over the coming weeks.

Deputy Darren O'Rourke says Minister Normal Foley needs to have a plan to keep school buses running.

"This is a service that is no longer going to be available because of the 50% ruling," said Mr O'Rourke.

"It is clear to me that if Minister Foley wants schools to reopen safely and to stay open then she needs to come forward with a plan for the whole of school transport particularly for children on concession tickets, children with underlying health conditions and particularly for the 60,000+ children who avail of non-State private services."

With school bus services under pressure, drivers are being warned to give extra space to young people making their journeys on foot or by bike.

Noel Gibbons, Road Safety Officer with Mayo County Council, says anyone driving has a duty of care towards vulnerable road users.

"You have these young students starting back in the school who may not be experienced cyclists so any small little shake on the road could mean that they might go out in front of a car," said Mr Gibbons.

"So just reduce your speed, give a bit of extra room to overtake the cyclists.

"For cyclists and pedestrians, make sure you are focused on your tasks as well."