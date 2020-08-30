James Nesbitt says his father's recent death drove home the ‘deep lasting pain’ of families of Disappeared

Actor James Nesbitt has said the recent death of his father brought home the “deep, lasting pain and anguish” felt by the families of the Disappeared.

Nesbitt, a long time patron of the Wave Trauma Centre and supporter of the families of the Disappeared, spoke at a ceremony to mark International Day of the Disappeared today.

The day is held to draw attention to the people who have been killed and secretly buried, or who are imprisoned at places unknown to their relatives.

Speaking at the event, the Northern Ireland actor said the death of a loved family member is “hard to take whatever the circumstances”.

“But to know that your loved one met a violent end and not to know where they were buried for years and years brings almost unimaginable pain and anguish,” Nesbitt added.

“That is what the families of the Disappeared have had to endure.”

Of the 16 Disappeared, the remains of 13 have been found – while three remain missing.

The families of Co. Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh, former monk Joe Lynskey and Captain Robert Nairac are hopeful their bodies can be found.

Others include Lisa Dorrian who disappeared 15 years ago.

“Someone somewhere must have information that could lead to their remains being found,” Nesbitt added.

“In the name of humanity, they should give that information up”.

Wave patron and artist Colin Davidson said: “Walter Simons was among the 18 victims and survivors of the Troubles whose portraits I painted for Silent Testimony.

“Walter’s son Eugene was 26 when he was abducted, murdered and secretly buried in 1981.

“His remains were recovered three years later.

“Walter’s quiet dignity was hugely impressive and it was clear that even though Eugene’s remains had been returned and there was a grave to visit that feeling of profound loss had never left him.

“How much more acute it must be for those still waiting for the day they can lay their loved ones to rest?”

Geoff Knupfer, the lead investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), said: “We are down to three cases now from 16 and while Lisa Dorrian’s disappearance is outside the ICLVR’s remit we hope that progress can be made there too.

“Anyone with information can be absolutely assured that it will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“We can only help these families if people with information come forward.”

At the ceremony, four white doves were released to represent the disappearance of Joe, Columba, Robert and Lisa.

The fifth dove was released for those who believe their loved ones are dead and are secretly buried.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the remains of Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh or Robert Nairac should contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 and the untraceable anonymous online form is at crimestoppers-uk.org.