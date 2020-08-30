Covid-19 cases rise by 42, no further deaths

There are now 28,760 cases of coronavirus in the country. File picture: AP

Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 17:18 PM
digital desk

There have been another 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced.

There are now 28,760 cases of the virus in the country after the HPSC denotified two previously confirmed cases after validation.

The HPSC has also announced that there have been no new deaths caused by the virus in the country.

It brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,777.

  • A breakdown of the data for Covid-19 patients provided by the HPSC shows:
  • 20 are men / 22 are women 
  • 71% are under 45 years of age 
  • 15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 6 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  • 24 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.

In Northern Ireland, another 49 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the North's Department of Health said.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 560.

A total of 3,400 people there have been tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 49 testing positive.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the North now stands at 7,187.

