Mairead McGuinness declares her interest in succeeding Phil Hogan

Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness has confirmed she wants to be Ireland’s next EU Commissioner.

Ms McGuinness confirmed she is interested in succeeding Phil Hogan, adding she is aware of speculation linking her with the post.

A current vice president of the European Parliament, Ms McGuinness also confirmed she had spoken to one person in government about her intentions “for advice” but that other government members had contacted her.

She played down suggestions she had been campaigning for support among her Fine Gael colleagues in government.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited the Government to present suitable candidates for a replacement commissioner, saying she expected it should present a male and female nominee.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner on Saturday, should Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney be willing to serve as Commissioner, the Government will only submit his name and defy Ms von der Leyen’s request.

Ms McGuinness said this would be a mistake. The Trade Commissioner role was left vacant after Mr Hogan's resignation from the position last Wednesday.

Mr Hogan stepped down following controversy over his movements while in Ireland and his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden on 19 August which was revealed by the Irish Examiner.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Ms McGuinness said that Ms von der Leyen would "at a later stage decide on the final allocation of portfolios in the College of Commissioners," a suggestion that Ireland might not retain the trade portfolio.

Also speaking the same programme said the government is perfectly understanding that the allocation of portfolios is purely a matter for Ms von der Leyen.

Junior minster Damien English said: "The Government would of course like to retain the Trade commission, but knows it is a matter for the President. It is not for any government to demand a particular role.

"The government will not be demanding but will be putting forward names as requested.”