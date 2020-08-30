Man, 70s, dies in Kildare crash

Gardaí attended the scene around 7.25pm last night in the Lattensbog, Adamstown area.

Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 11:23 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man in his 70s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Kildare yesterday evening.

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his early 70s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead," a garda spokesperson said.

"The road is currently closed for technical examination. Local diversions are in place."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, especially any road users who may have camera footage,  including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigation launched into death of man, 20s, in Killarney overnight

