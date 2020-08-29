Donegal Euromillions player one number away from €142m jackpot 

The €119k win was the third big success to go to Donegal in the last week
The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Pearse O’Neill’s store in Bridge End in Ballyshannon on Thursday.

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 12:40 PM

EuroMillions players in in south Co Donegal have this morning been asked to check their tickets after last night’s draw saw somebody from the Ballyshannon area win almost €120,000.

The Donegal player matched five numbers and one lucky star number to earn a cool €119,361 - however, they were just one number away from a phenomenal €142m jackpot success.

Incredibly, this is the third big National Lottery win to hit Donegal in the space of a week.

Last Saturday’s €2.4m Lotto jackpot was sold at Harris’ service station in Convoy in the east of the county Donegal while just last Tuesday another EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 was sold at Gallagher’s Foodstore in the Gaeltacht village of Derrybeg in Gweedore.

The Euromillions jackpot will rollover to an incredible €155m ahead of Tuesday's draw.

Michael Healy-Rae hits out as pubs offered 'virtually nothing' by Government

