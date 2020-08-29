TD says Kildare's 'local lockdown' could be lifted in coming days

An Independent TD says it's 'highly likely' the Kildare lockdown could be lifted on Monday or Tuesday.

It's the third set of strict measures put in place there, but less than 10 confirmed cases have been reported on both Thursday and Friday.

Health officials are due to meet in the coming days to discuss the rules, which are in place until Sunday, September 6.

Independent TD Cathal Berry believes Kildare will be re-aligned with the rest of the country before that.

"We don't just take a data point or we don't take a set of figures from a 24-hour or 48-hour period, we have to see the direction of travel and the direction of travel is very good at the moment," he said.

"All we have to do is continue to keep a lid on it and the public have been incredible in this regard.

Most likely on Monday or Tuesday of next week we will go the way of Laois and Offaly and be completely released from these restrictions.

"I'd be hopeful about early next week," he added.