TD says Kildare's 'local lockdown' could be lifted in coming days

Health officials are due to meet in the coming days to discuss the rules, which are in place until Sunday, September 6.
TD says Kildare's 'local lockdown' could be lifted in coming days

Independent TD Cathal Berry believes Kildare will be re-aligned with the rest of the country before that.

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 12:16 PM
Digital Desk staff

An Independent TD says it's 'highly likely' the Kildare lockdown could be lifted on Monday or Tuesday.

It's the third set of strict measures put in place there, but less than 10 confirmed cases have been reported on both Thursday and Friday.

Health officials are due to meet in the coming days to discuss the rules, which are in place until Sunday, September 6.

Independent TD Cathal Berry believes Kildare will be re-aligned with the rest of the country before that.

"We don't just take a data point or we don't take a set of figures from a 24-hour or 48-hour period, we have to see the direction of travel and the direction of travel is very good at the moment," he said.

"All we have to do is continue to keep a lid on it and the public have been incredible in this regard.

Most likely on Monday or Tuesday of next week we will go the way of Laois and Offaly and be completely released from these restrictions.

"I'd be hopeful about early next week," he added.

Read More

Man, 20s, found dead in 'unexplained circumstances' outside Cork house overnight 

More in this section

LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg Donegal Euromillions player one number away from €142m jackpot 
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Those in mortgage arrears should be protected from evictions, advocates say
BRADY%20FAMILY%20HAMS%20758A9979_90605311 Fianna Fáil TD explains decision to axe plans to allow gardaí break up house parties

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices