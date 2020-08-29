Those in mortgage arrears should be protected from evictions, advocates say

Up to 18,000 families are in danger of repossessions around the country
Those in mortgage arrears should be protected from evictions, advocates say

The Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation wants the Mortgage to Rent Scheme extended to allow those in debt to stay on as paying tenants in their own home.

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 10:09 AM
Digital Desk staff

There is a call on the Government to help prevent families from being evicted over mortgage arrears in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation wants the Mortgage to Rent Scheme extended to allow those in debt to stay on as paying tenants in their own home.

Up to 18,000 families are in danger of repossessions around the country and over two-thirds of those in long-term arrears will end up losing their home.

Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation CEO David Hall says a number of protections are needed for homeowners during the pandemic.

"People have, through no fault of their own, lost their employment, are unable to pay their mortgage and therefore facing into a hugely uncertain future," he said.

"There needs to be a coherent approach to an insolvency arrangement to allow people restructure the loans (as) appropriate, pause their mortgages (and) extend their mortgages," Mr Hall added.

Read More

Fianna Fáil TD explains decision to axe plans to allow gardaí break up house parties

More in this section

BRADY%20FAMILY%20HAMS%20758A9979_90605311 Fianna Fáil TD explains decision to axe plans to allow gardaí break up house parties
Government%20briefing%20017 Cabinet scraps Stephen Donnelly's proposal to penalise homeowners for flouting visitor rules
012%20Garda%20Powers Cabinet gives Gardaí tough new powers as country sees more pubs breach Covid-19 guidelines

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices