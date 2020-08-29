Government may ignore demand for two nominees

The Government looks set to ignore European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s demand for two names as Phil Hogan’s replacement, should Simon Coveney agree to put himself forward for the post.

The three leaders of the Government parties - Mícheál Martin, Leo Varadkar, and Eamon Ryan — met last night to discuss the issue.

Senior Government sources have told the Irish Examiner that, despite Ms von der Leyen’s request for two names, one male and one female, the Government only presented Phil Hogan’s name on the last occasion, and will seek to put forward only one name again. Several ministers indicated their belief that it will be Mr Coveney.

It also has been confirmed that the Government will appoint a politician and not an official to the post, thereby ruling out contenders such as former EU ambassador to the US David O’Sullivan and former secretary-general of the European Commission, Catherine Day, who had been linked with the vacancy.

Paschal Donohoe formally ruled himself out of contention, saying that having just been elected to the position of president of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, said while it would be a "great privilege and important" for the Irish person who secures the role, he is deeply privileged to be the Minister for Finance here for the moment.

"All my energy and focus is on helping our country through this current situation. That is what I am determined to do," he said.

Public expenditure minister, Michael McGrath, said there is no "battle between parties" over the appointment of a new European Commissioner.

At Cabinet, Mr Martin informed ministers that Ireland had been requested to provide two names to the commission, but that he would revert back to Cabinet on Tuesday on the matter.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Mr McGrath said the appointment would be made by the Government, and that no one party "owns" the position. The Cork South-Central TD said the most important thing was that Ireland put forward the best candidate, who could represent the country competently. Mr McGrath said the successful candidate would play a hugely important role for all of Europe.