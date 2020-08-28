New grant adds €16m to help pubs and nightclubs reopen

The Government has announced up to €16m in grants to help pubs and nightclubs closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic to reopen when it is safe to do so.

At the moment, there are no immediate plans to reopen drink-only, or wet, hostelries and substantial meals will still have to be served in pubs.

It comes after the Government increased the Restart Grant by 40% for those who are still unable to open.

The Cabinet signed off on the measures after they agreed not to allow all pubs to reopen on Monday.

The Restart Grant Plus 40% Top Up entitles pubs to a minimum of €5,600 and a maximum of €35,000 to help with the expense of making coronavirus adaptations when re-opening.

The measure also means licensed premises will not have to pay court fees or excise and stamp duties when renewing their pub and other liquor licences this year.

Excise duty on on-trade liquor licences has also been waived on 2020 renewals.

Minister for Public Sector and Reform, Michael McGrath says the move applies to all on-trade licence holders, such as pubs, hotels and restaurants.

The measures are in addition to the existing Restart Grant Plus, Tourism Adaptation Fund, the wage subsidy scheme, commercial rates waiver, liquidity supports and other tax measures.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “It’s been a really difficult few months for pub owners. Our publicans are making a massive sacrifice to protect their communities and the Government is determined to help.

“This package, in addition to the grants and subsidies already available, will help pub owners with expenses to do with getting ready for re-opening.

The increase in the Restart Grant Plus means pubs that are remaining closed will receive a minimum of €5,600.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: “The Government is acutely aware of the unique circumstances which pub owners find themselves in as a result of Covid-19.

"The package of measures announced today builds on the supports already available and will help to address some of the unique challenges faced by this sector.

“The waiving of court fees, excise and stamp duties in relation to licence renewals is a necessary step in supporting these businesses.”

To qualify for the scheme, businesses must have 250 employees or less, turnover of less than €100,000 per employee and reduced turnover by 25% as a result of coronavirus.