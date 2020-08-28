Public warned of elaborate scams purporting to be from An Post or DEASP

Both scams target the victims via text messages and contain convincing links to the Department of Social Protection or An Post.
Public warned of elaborate scams purporting to be from An Post or DEASP
In both scams text messages are sent, purporting to be either from An Post or the Department of Social Protection.
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 16:29 PM
Sarah Slater & Ryan O'Rourke

Members of the public have been warned of two elaborate phishing scams that are circulating.

Both scams target the victims via text messages and contain convincing links to the Department of Social Protection or An Post.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection confirmed they have become aware that some members of the public have received text messages from an unknown number, purporting to be from the Department.

Members of the public are then encouraged to click on these links. The links lead to websites which are specifically crafted to look like the Department’s MyWelfare or MyGovID sites. The person is then asked to provide their name, PPSN and Bank Account details.

“We urge our customers to be cautious when managing claims online and to ensure that they are using official Departmental websites. The Department of Social Protection wishes to make it absolutely clear that we never request bank account or other financial institution account details from our customers by SMS or on social media. Neither do we clarify or check this information over the phone,” a spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, An Post has issued a new warning to customers about another smishing scam via a text message. Numerous people across the country are being hit with the latest scam which references an undelivered package and asks for payment on behalf of An Post.

Customers are contacted by a text message which mentions outstanding shipping costs and has a link to “Track your package”.

The message links to a fraudulent An Post branded phishing site where customers are asked to provide personal information and card details.

Read More

€150 million EIB backing for ESB smart meter rollout

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Minister Humphreys has announced a €1000 grant for sole traders including taxi drivers, plumbers and carpenters END Authority powerless as taxi driver refuses to wear face mask, while claiming Covid-19 isn't real
005%20Garda%20Powers Gardaí set to get power to close pubs for 30 days for breaching Covid-19 guidelines
PoorMan&Dogs_pano.jpg ICHH: Slight rise in homeless figures are 'the calm before the storm' after lifting of eviction ban
an postscamdepartment of social welfare

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices