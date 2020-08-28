Public warned of elaborate scams purporting to be from An Post or DEASP

Members of the public have been warned of two elaborate phishing scams that are circulating.

Both scams target the victims via text messages and contain convincing links to the Department of Social Protection or An Post.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection confirmed they have become aware that some members of the public have received text messages from an unknown number, purporting to be from the Department.

Members of the public are then encouraged to click on these links. The links lead to websites which are specifically crafted to look like the Department’s MyWelfare or MyGovID sites. The person is then asked to provide their name, PPSN and Bank Account details.

“We urge our customers to be cautious when managing claims online and to ensure that they are using official Departmental websites. The Department of Social Protection wishes to make it absolutely clear that we never request bank account or other financial institution account details from our customers by SMS or on social media. Neither do we clarify or check this information over the phone,” a spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, An Post has issued a new warning to customers about another smishing scam via a text message. Numerous people across the country are being hit with the latest scam which references an undelivered package and asks for payment on behalf of An Post.

Customers are contacted by a text message which mentions outstanding shipping costs and has a link to “Track your package”.

The message links to a fraudulent An Post branded phishing site where customers are asked to provide personal information and card details.