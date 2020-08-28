Students in limbo after private school in Tralee closes

A private senior cycle and language school in Tralee has ceased trading with direct appeals being made to local TD and Education Minister Norma Foley to step into the situation.

Numbers are not clear but it is believed dozens of students from Tralee, Killarney and other parts of Kerry will now scramble to find a place in fifth and sixth year in other second-level schools.

A number of foreign language students were already in Tralee to attend for the new school year and were in quarantine, it is understood.

The 30-year-old Brookfield College had suffered “a significant loss” as a result of Covid-19, its principal told students and parents in an email on Thursday evening outlining the reasons for closure.

Leaving Cert and other students were due to begin term next Tuesday and had bought books and other course material as well as paying deposits for substantial fees for what is a private grinds school focussing on achieving maximum Leaving Cert points for students.

Student applications had been accepted in recent weeks and interviews had taken place.

One young man who had been interviewed for a school place two weeks ago told Radio Kerry how he had bought his books for his coursework just two hours before receiving an email saying the college had ceased trading.

Fifth year student Jude Pierse from Ballyduff had enrolled for the two-year senior cycle and was preparing to start school next week.

“I was disheartened. I was in dismay. I couldn’t believe it. We sent in our application in July,” he said.

He had been interviewed and paid a deposit of €1,500 on August 13 and there was no indication of a downturn in numbers.

He is now worried that given the pandemic most secondary schools are preparing for specific numbers so it will not be easy to obtain a place.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Cathal Foley said this was “a devastating blow” for students, staff and parents, adding the important thing now was to find places for students who were attending the school from all over Kerry.

“Deputy Pa Daly [Sinn Féin] has been in touch with Minister Norma Foley,” he said.

Parents too had been contacting Minister Foley and other TDs.

The school was based in a rented premises in Monavalley and has garnered a reputation as a grinds and language school.

It accepts students for an English language course from all over the world, including China, and some foreign students were in quarantine preparing to begin their course, it is understood.

Students and parents were told the decision was made “with deep regret”.

“The company has suffered a significant loss as a result of the Covid crisis. We have also had very few new enrolments for the upcoming year and consequently the business is no longer viable and has been placed in liquidation,” parents and students were told in an email from principal Elisha Dowling on Thursday evening.

Those who paid fees would now be listed as creditors and liquidators JPA Brenson Lawlor would be in contact, she said.

Some 16 teachers are employed in the school.

A query has been placed with the Department of Education.