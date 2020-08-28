Simon Community warns of 'tipping point' as July's homeless figures rise slightly

6,077 adults and 2,651 children are homeless
The Simon Communities said the number of homeless single people has continued to increase to 4,413. File picture
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 15:28 PM
digital desk

There has been a slight rise in the number of people accessing emergency accommodation in July.

Figures from the Department of Housing show that 8,728 people accessed emergency accommodation last month, up from 29 in June.

The figures include 6,077 adults and 2,651 children, while just over 1,100 families are homeless.

This is the first time the number has increased in six months, but it remains 17% down from the peak of 10,514 in October 2019.

The Simon Community said there is no room for complacency and Minister for Housing must retain emergency powers.

Simon's spokesperson, Wayne Stanley said: "The recent surge in Covid cases combined with the growing number of single people in homelessness raises again the risks to people living in congregated settings. 

"The Minister for Housing’s emergency powers must be retained – and used where necessary, so we can act quickly should we see ongoing surges in Covid-19 cases, such as those we have seen in recent weeks."

He added that the slight increase in homelessness numbers could be the sign of a "tipping point" where the numbers will begin to rise again and "a lot of good work will be reversed if complacency sets in". 

A quarter of Covid-19 outbreaks originate in private homes

Focus Ireland has called on the government to reintroduce eviction bans and rent freezes until the Covid-19 virus is controlled.

The group's CEO, Pat Dennigan, said: “As children across the country go back to school we need to ensure that some of the most vulnerable children do not return to homelessness. 

The last six months have proved that one of the best defences against Covid-19 is a stable home. 

However, Mr Dennigan warned about "disruptive evictions" during the pandemic. 
He said: "Since the lapse of the initial ban on evictions and rent reviews, our services are now meeting tenants who are facing notices of terminations and evictions which is deeply concerning. 

"While the legislative protections for those who have experienced a financial loss due to Covid-19 from eviction and rent reviews on the grounds of rent arrears are welcome and will protect that category of tenant from homelessness until January 2021, our research clearly shows the majority of notices of termination are due to landlords selling their property. 

"There is currently no measure to prevent an eviction taking place on this ground, including for a person who lost their job due to Covid-19 and is in rent arrears.”

