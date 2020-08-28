RTÉ's Winning Streak will not be returning to our screens due to Covid-19 restrictions

RTÉ's Winning Street will not be returning to our screens this autumn due to ongoing restrictions relating to Covid-19.

The game show, which sees contestants taking home prizes from the National Lottery, will not be going ahead as it would be "too much of a risk to players, their families (who travel from all over the country to support the player) and the staff".

On the last episode of the show, which took place in the first week of March, five players were drawn to appear in the next episode. During the week that followed, government restrictions prevented the show from going ahead.

Those five players will now have the opportunity to play the full suite of Winning Streak games, with the same prizes, whilst at all times adhering to health and safety guidelines. The event will not be aired.

A similar event will take place for five players who entered a three-star entry scratch card to the National Lottery before August 10th.

The scratch cards are no longer available in-store.