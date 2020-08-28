Two pensioners die in separate road crashes in the North

Two pensioners have died in separate crashes on Northern Ireland’s roads.

Both incidents took place on Thursday in counties Down and Tyrone, the PSNI has said.

Beryl Carson, 87, from the Inverary area of east Belfast, died following a two-vehicle crash on the Portaferry Road in Kircubbin.

Hours later, a man in his 80s from Cookstown died after four vehicles collided on the Drum Road in the Co Tyrone town.

“At around 5.10pm, it was reported that a black Mini car, a Volvo lorry, a Mercedes goods vehicle and a Renault Kangoo were involved in the collision,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“The driver of the Mini was treated at the scene but sadly passed away as a result of his injuries.”

Police have made an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1406 27/08/20.