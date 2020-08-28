Two pensioners die in separate road crashes in the North

Two pensioners die in separate road crashes in the North
Two pensioners have died following separate crashes on Northern Ireland’s roads (Niall Carson/PA)
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 13:24 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

Two pensioners have died in separate crashes on Northern Ireland’s roads.

Both incidents took place on Thursday in counties Down and Tyrone, the PSNI has said.

Beryl Carson, 87, from the Inverary area of east Belfast, died following a two-vehicle crash on the Portaferry Road in Kircubbin.

Hours later, a man in his 80s from Cookstown died after four vehicles collided on the Drum Road in the Co Tyrone town.

“At around 5.10pm, it was reported that a black Mini car, a Volvo lorry, a Mercedes goods vehicle and a Renault Kangoo were involved in the collision,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“The driver of the Mini was treated at the scene but sadly passed away as a result of his injuries.”

Police have made an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1406 27/08/20.

Read More

Cabinet discusses Garda powers for house parties as Vintners CEO proposes temporary prohibition

More in this section

Close up of newborn baby feet on female hands Births in Ireland fall by 9.6% as deaths increase by 0.6%
LR%202121%20Vicky%20Phelan_90550410 Cancer patients prefer to discuss their treatment, says Vicky Phelan
BERLIN%20CAFE_90569342 Covid-19: Dublin doctor warns against blaming young people for rising cases
crashplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices