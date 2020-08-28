Eirgrid report highlights energy challenges for Ireland beyond 2026

Eirgrid report highlights energy challenges for Ireland beyond 2026
A wind farm outside Bantry, Co. Cork. Picture: David Creedon/Anzenberger
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 11:14 AM
Digital Desk staff

Ireland may not have enough electricity to meet demand by 2026, or even earlier.

A new report by Eirgrid says demand is expected to increase by as much as 50% over the next 10 years as new data centres are built, and more electric cars take to the roads.

At the same time, coal burning power plant Moneypoint is due to close in order to meet climate targets, and other fossil fuel plants may close before 2026.

Business Journalist Gavin McLoughlin says renewable energy is the way forward but there are problems there.

Mr McLoughlin says: "Wind farms which are kind of the main mechanism we are using at the minute, they're intermittent. 

"The wind doesn't always blow, and so you need something to back them up. 

"The hope is that long term you would be able to have massive batteries that will store up energy when the wind is blowing, for use when the wind isn't blowing. 

"But the technology isn't really there at the minute."

