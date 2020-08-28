Paschal Donohoe rules out EU trade job interest and unveils 'simpler' wage subsidy scheme

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that all his energy is focused on helping the country through the current situation and he is not interested in putting his name forward for a position on the EU Commission following the resignation of Phil Hogan.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Mr Donohoe said that he expects the Government to put forward a number of candidates who could “retain” the trade portfolio.

Earlier on Newstalk Breakfast Mr Donohoe said: “Any role in the European Commission would be a great honour for any person who holds it and it is exceptionally important for Ireland, but it is not a role that I would be putting my name forward for.

I am really lucky and really privileged to be the Minister for Finance for our country. I am so deeply aware of the great challenges that our country faces.

"That all who are in work, that all who want to go back to work are facing at the moment and I want to play my role in getting us to a better place.”

Mr Donohoe said he was confident that Ireland will put forward a number of candidates that will allow the country retain a strong position on the Commission.

“We are fortunate in that there are a number of people who would be well-qualified for the role in Ireland and the party leaders, I know, are meeting on this topic at the moment in Government”, he said.

The Minister was on air to discuss the replacement for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme which he said will be “broader and simpler.”

The scheme will be open for more people to apply and will extend to the end of March.

There will be a flat-rate subsidy at two different levels available to any worker who is on this scheme, he said.

All employers who participated in the current scheme are being asked to “revisit where they are” he said and to look into whether this scheme will be able to help.