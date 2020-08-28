Nine licensed premises in NI issued with prohibition notices over Covid-19 regulations

Nine licensed premises in Northern Ireland have been issued with prohibition notices by police for breaches of coronavirus regulations.

The notices were issued to premises in counties Down, Fermanagh, Derry and Tyrone since restaurants and bars which sell food were permitted to reopen following lockdown on July 3.

A PSNI spokesman said the premises which have received notices include one in Coleraine on July 8, one in Bangor on July 12, one in Moy on August 7, one in Banbridge on August 21, two in Rosslea on August 21 and 22, one in Tempo on August 22, and two in Irvinestown on August 23 and 24.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said officers are engaging with licensees over their responsibilities under the coronavirus regulations.

“We, as a service, are guided by the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020 to ensure laws are upheld and people are kept safe,” he said.

“We have been, and we will continue to work with licensees across Northern Ireland to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment.

“Where we receive complaints, we will engage with licensees around potential breaches of both the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

“Where appropriate, advice and guidance will be provided to ensure the continued safe and peaceful enjoyment of services.

“Our approach has always been engage, explain, encourage and enforcement with any emphasises on enforcement being fully considered with all our partners.”

On Thursday Stormont health minister Robin Swann said he would be asking his Executive colleagues to prioritise stronger legislation to deal with this issue.

“I am concerned that some licensed premises are flouting the guidelines, guidelines that have been put in place to protect both customers and staff,” he said.

“I am hearing worrying reports from concerned members of the public and from the industry itself and our ongoing liaison with police.

“I will therefore be asking executive colleagues to prioritise stronger legislation to deal with this issue.”

Mr Swann added that the majority of licensed premises and other businesses are complying with the regulations.

Earlier this week it was announced that wet pubs, theatres and private members’ clubs could not reopen as planned due to the rise in cases of the virus.