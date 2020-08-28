Children’s commissioner – significant gaps in NI special needs schools guidance

Significant gaps remain in the education department’s advice to special needs schools in Northern Ireland, the children’s commissioner said.

Some pupils will have been delayed in returning to classes due to the lateness of communication from the department, Koulla Yiasouma added.

Schools began opening their doors on Monday.

Ms Yiasouma said: “I am concerned that significant gaps remain and that not enough has been done to support the transition back to school for these pupils.”

Updated guidance for schools for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) was issued on Monday.

The commissioner added: “They will not have had time to fully reinstate the necessary services and support, and consequently, pupils return to school has been delayed.

“It remains unclear how additional resource will be provided to make sure every child gets the education and care that meets their assessed needs.”

Schools have been closed since March to limit spread of the coronavirus.

Ms Yiasouma added: “Whilst being fully mindful of the additional complexities in re-opening special schools, with the safety and well being of children and young people being of paramount importance, these children have gone months without the educational, therapeutic and social supports provided by their schools and teachers.

“It is essential they are able to return to school; this must be facilitated for all pupils with SEN and disability by the end of next week.”