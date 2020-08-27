Tributes pour in for author and playwright Eugene McCabe

Renowned Irish author and playwright, Eugene McCabe, has died aged 90.

Mr McCabe was best known for his play, King of the Castle, his screenplays for a trilogy of RTÉ dramas based on the Troubles called Cancer, Heritage and Siege, and his book Death and Nightingales.

He was born in Scotland to Irish parents, who returned home in the early 1940s. Mr McCabe grew up in Clones in Monaghan.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his sadness at the passing of the great Irish writer.

"It is with deep regret and much sadness that I have learned of the death of Eugene McCabe, playwright, author, farmer and member of Aosdána.

"Eugene McCabe will be remembered for an outstanding contribution to Irish theatre, for his award-winning television plays and for a body of writing that confronted with courage issues in Irish society.

"His considerable skill as a storyteller was applied in a wide variety of styles and genres, be it novels, short stories, plays or writing for children. He explored complex themes, including the legacy of colonialism and the hatred inherent in sectarianism."

The President added that he and his wife, Sabina, were privileged to know Mr McCabe. "Sabina has fond memories of her involvement in his play 'Some Women On The Island'.

"He corresponded with me on my poem 'the Death of Mary Doyle' on which he made a valuable critique."

Culture Minister Catherine Martin also expressed regret on Mr McCabe's death.

"Eugene McCabe was a master storyteller and dramatist who spent most of his life in my own home county of Monaghan," said Ms Martin.

"While he produced a great volume of literary works, he will probably be best remembered for his trilogy of plays which he wrote in the early seventies based on the differing traditions in Northern Ireland.

"These plays received critical acclaim and were produced and screened by RTÉ in 1973."

Mr McCabe received many awards throughout his life, including the Irish Life Theatre Award in 1964 for King of the Castle, a Doctorate from University of Prince Edward Island in Canada in 1990, the Butler Literary Award for Prose from the Irish American Cultural Institute in 2002, and the 2006 AWB Vincent Literary Award from the American/Irish Ireland Funds.