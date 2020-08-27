Searches continue for missing angler in Kerry while man found dead in his boat in Donegal

Searches are continuing tonight for a missing angler off Kerry Head.

The man believed to be East European had been fishing off the rocks with his brother when he fell in on Wednesday night.

His brother entered the water but, despite trying desperately, he could not hold onto him.

The alarm was raised by a daughter of one of the men.

The brothers are understood to have been fishing for mackerel.

Valentia coastguard was alerted at 8.40 pm and two rescue helicopters Shannon and Waterford went to the scene.

The search resumed this morning.

As well as the naval ship the L.E. Niamh, the search involved the Shannon search and rescue helicopter, the Fenit Lifeboat and a number of local coastguard units.

Bad weather has hampered the search. Divers are expected to be brought in tomorrow morning, weather permitting.

Man in his 70s found dead in washed up boat

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched after an experienced fisherman was found dead in the water after his boat was washed up onto rocks off the coast of Donegal.

The fisherman, named locally as father-of-five James Byrne, was found after his vessel washed onto rocks off Teelin in south Donegal on Wednesday night.

Members of the coastguard and Rescue helicopter 118 were alerted to the scene around 9pm when the boat was spotted.

An initial search of the boat did not find anybody on board.

Mr Byrne, who was from Cashel, Kilcar and in his early 70s, was found dead a short time later in the nearby waters.

It is understood that he was found by local people and was wearing a lifejacket when discovered.

It followed a large-scale search by a number of groups including the Arranmore Lifeboat, Killybegs lifeboat and Sligo lifeboat.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem was carried out today.

A fisherman all his life, Mr Byrne was an experienced seaman.

A full investigation into how he ended up overboard has now been launched.

His vessel has since been removed from the area for a full forensic examination.

A friend said: “James was really retired and he really just fished to pass the time. He has been a fisherman all his life.

"Sure if you went down to the pier he would just give you the fish.

“He was a lovely man with a lovely grown-up family and the thoughts of everyone are with his wife and his elderly mother.”

Malin Head Coastguard, who co-ordinated the search, said James was last seen putting down lines around 6pm close to the shore.

They believe the incident which led to his death happened between 6pm and 8.30pm.

Divisional controller at Malin Head Coast Paul Gill said: “It’s an awful sad time but it could be worse and the search could have gone on for two or three weeks and this is some consolation to his family.”