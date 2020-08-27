Kildare still not in line with national two-week incident Covid-19 rate, says NPHET

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said it wants to see the restrictions in place in Kildare lifted as soon as possible.

NPHET's meeting today to specifically review the local measures, which are due to remain in place until Sunday week.

22 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the county yesterday.

Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE and member of NPHET Dr Colm Henry says Kildare is still not in line with the rest of the country.

Dr Henry said: "The two-week incidents there are much higher than the national average, the national average being as I said earlier 27.5.

"It has fallen slightly to 15.9 over the past two weeks but the other two counties that were originally impacted, Offaly and Laois, showed falling levels more or less at a par with other counties hence the lifting of restrictions on those counties."

Meanwhile, NPHET will also consider whether pubs should be allowed to reopen on Monday, after being shut since March.

Dr Jack Lambert, a professor of infectious diseases, said they should be given the green light to open because they are a vital social outlet.

He also claims the Covid-19 crisis has had big impact on people's mental health.

Dr Lambert said: "I see lots of unnecessary illnesses coming into the emergency room at the Mater Hospital because I work on-call there.

"People not taking their medicine, a lot of it substance abuse-related problems, suicide, psychological, alcohol withdrawal injecting drugs, just coping problems."