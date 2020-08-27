Norma Foley: Principals will not decide on Covid-19 tests for pupils and school shut downs

Norma Foley pictured yesterday with the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin (left), Sean Haughey TD and Kieran Creaner, Principal of Scoil Fiachra National School, said decisions on shutting down schools in response to coronavirus outbreaks will not be left to teachers and principals. Picture: Julien Behal
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 14:10 PM
A GP will determine if a child needs a Covid-19 test if they become ill at school, according to the Education Minister Norma Foley.

Ms Foley also said decisions on shutting down schools in response to coronavirus outbreaks will not be left to teachers and principals.

The Minister is reassuring parents protocols are in place to deal with cases and suspected cases of coronavirus.

A principal will make contact with a parent/guardian if their child has to isolate in school.

Minister Foley told Newstalk radio's Pat Kenny Show this morning that until there is a positive test, schools will continue and Public Health will determine the next steps.

“At that point, the principal makes contact with the parent or guardian,” she said. “The student is now in the isolation area.

HSE says closing virus-hit schools is a last resort

“The child is collected and then the GP, in consultation with the parent or guardian, makes a decision on whether it should necessitate a test or not.

“Again remember, this is what we have to be very clear about, children by their nature will take ill. It may have something to do with Covid-19, it may not at all. It may have nothing to do with it.

The GP will adjudicate that and if a test is required, a test will take place. Then, if it is a positive diagnosis, public health will take over in the school as regards what to do next.

“Until there is an adjudication that it is a positive test school will continue because it may or may not be Covid-19.”

She said public health will advise parents whether they need to self-isolate or present for testing if there is a case in a school.

“There is a question of being a contact and then being a contact of a contact,” she said. “So, the adjudication, in terms of what happens in the family unit, will be made by public health.”

She also explained any decision on how to respond to a confirmed case will be made by public health doctors.

“No teacher, no principal, no member of the school community will make a decision about shutting down,” she said. “Absolutely not. That is a determination of public health.

“We will not deviate from the practice that is operating in every other workplace. No principal will be burdened with making that decision because the principal will not have the personal medical experience nor expertise.

“We are very clear that when an issue arises that is matter of public health, public health will adjudicate upon it. To do otherwise would not be acceptable within the Department of Education.”

