Smiles and tears as children return to school 

Freshly ironed uniforms, packed lunches and nervous excitement - it's back to school day for children across the country.
As the pupils refamiliarise themselves with the smells of crayons and ham sandwiches, they also adapt to a school that may look very different to the one they left nearly six months ago.
Despite this though, the same positivity, energy and enthusiasm can be seen in the faces of the youngest students.
Parent's in Scoil Iosaf Naofa, Ballintemple, contained their excitement from behind the school gates as their children were welcomed by Principal Bryan McCarthy.
Teachers are also getting used to a new way of working, as can be seen in Scoil Naomh Eltin in Kinsale.
Despite the changes, children are resilient. And as Jesse Deage demonstrates, they are ready to hop, skip and jump into a new year of learning.