Smiles and tears as children return to school 
Ryan Chaney 8 & Lauren Chaney 10 get ready for their 1st day back at school since lockdown in Clondalkin,Dublin.Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 13:23 PM
digital desk

Freshly ironed uniforms, packed lunches and nervous excitement - it's back to school day for children across the country. 

As the pupils refamiliarise themselves with the smells of crayons and ham sandwiches, they also adapt to a school that may look very different to the one they left nearly six months ago. 

Ronan Byrne, Joseph Kennedy, Joshua MacSweeney and Conall Conroy from Glasheen Boys NS showcase the school's new health precautions.   Pic; Larry Cummins. 
Despite this though, the same positivity, energy and enthusiasm can be seen in the faces of the youngest students.

First day at school for junior infant pupils arriving at Scoil Iosaf Naofa, Ballintemple NS, Crab Lane, Cork on Thursday 27th August 2020.Nell Collins in her line as pupils gather in the school yard before entering their classroom. Pic; Larry Cummins
Parent's in Scoil Iosaf Naofa, Ballintemple, contained their excitement from behind the school gates as their children were welcomed by Principal Bryan McCarthy.

Junior infant pupils arriving at Scoil Iosaf Naofa, Ballintemple NS, Crab Lane, Cork, are  welcomed to 'big school' by Principal Bryan McCarthy, at the school gate. Picture; Larry Cummins
First day at school for junior infant pupils arriving at Scoil Iosaf Naofa, Ballintemple NS, Crab Lane, Cork on Thursday 27th August 2020.A parent takes a photo from outside the school gate at Scoil Iosaf Naofa, Ballintemple NS, Crab Lane, Cork as pupils gather in the school yard before entering their classroom.Picture: Larry Cummins
Teachers are also getting used to a new way of working, as can be seen in Scoil Naomh Eltin in Kinsale. 

Classes resume at Scoil Naomh Eltin, Kinsale Co. Cork Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney
Despite the changes, children are resilient. And as Jesse Deage demonstrates, they are ready to hop, skip and jump into a new year of learning. 

Junior infant Jesse with older brother Shane Deage playing in the schoolyard at Glasheen Boys NS, Cork. Picture:  Larry Cummins. 
