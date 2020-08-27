No guarantee Ireland will retain trade portfolio warns former ambassador to the EU

The Government will begin considering Phil Hogan’s replacement after he stepped down over the Golfgate controversy.

The European Trade Commissioner says it was his decision after the row had become a "distraction" from his work.

The Government says it was the correct course of action and will now begin considering who could take his place.

Meanwhile, former Ambassador to the EU, Bobby McDonagh, says there’s no guarantee his replacement will retain the coveted trade portfolio.

Mr McDonagh said: "Look there were other things in the balance here, I'm not saying Phil Hogan was wrong to resin but it was quite a substantial portfolio.

"If Ireland doesn't retain which is a significant possibility then that will be a negative for us."

Meanwhile, former German MEP Elmar Brok has said that Phil Hogan deserved a second chance and he had been the “perfect” Trade Commissioner.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show Mr Brok said he very much regretted the resignation.

But that nobody was so strong that they could not be replaced.

“A second chance would have been a good thing.” Mr Brok said he could not predict if Ireland would keep the Trade portfolio, Mr Hogan had been chosen “on purpose” for the role.

When asked about possible replacements, Mr Brok said that former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney or MEP Mairead McGuinness would be very strong candidates for the position.

“But, they have no experience as a Commissioner, as Phil Hogan had, still, someone from that circle might give Ireland a chance of keeping the Trade portfolio”.

Mr Brok added that he hoped he could stay in personal contact with Mr Hogan and that the former Commissioner could still play a role in pubic life.

“He’s still a young man,” the former MEP said.