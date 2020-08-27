Golfgate: 'He took the best decision for the country,' says Fine Gael MEP Séan Kelly

Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Séan Kelly has said that EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was right to resign as it avoided a situation where Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would have had to make a difficult decision.

The controversy over Mr Hogan’s actions would not have gone away, the situation would have been “constantly” in the media and there were those in the European Parliament who would also constantly raise the issue, Mr Kelly told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“He took the best decision for the country.” Mr Kelly defended the decision of the Government to say it had no confidence in Mr Hogan.

The Government had to act as it did in the public interest to show that the Covid-19 guidelines applied to everyone.

However, Mr Kelly said that “all the good work” Mr Hogan had done in Europe should not be forgotten.

“He is a big loss to the country.” Mr Kelly said he hoped that Ireland would retain the Trade portfolio and this might happen if Ms Von der Leyen does not want a reshuffle.

But, he warned that the Commission President might see this as an opportunity to have a reshuffle if she sees some underperforming Commissioners in key positions.

Ireland having a Trade Commissioner would help in the Brexit negotiations, Mr Kelly said.

However, the MEP said Ireland had a close relationship with Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

“He won’t let us down,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party's Alan Kelly has said a "high calibre" candidate is necessary to replace Mr Hogan.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the government needs to try and keep the Trade portfolio in Irish hands.

Mr Kelly said: "I think the important thing is now that the government moves very quickly to appoint somebody with a very strong calibre, a high calibre candidate is very necessary.