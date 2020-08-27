Golfgate: Labour's Alan Kelly calls for quick replacement of Phil Hogan

After last night's resignation of Phil Hogan from the European Commission, attention has now turned to his replacement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is the favourite to replace Phil Hogan as Ireland’s EU Commissioner.

It had been made clear that in the event of Mr Hogan's resignation, or sacking by Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission president, Fine Gael will retain the right to nominate his successor.

Mr Hogan resigned this evening tendering his resignation to Commission President Ursula von der Leyden.

Senior Government sources have made it clear that Fianna Fáil will have the right to nominate Ireland’s next Commissioner proper in 2024 if the Coalition is still in office.

Dublin has made it known to Brussels that it would be keen to retain the trade portfolio and for that to happen a person of sufficient stature and credibility would have to be proposed.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is not in line for the post as he due to retake the post of Taoiseach in 2022 and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has just won the presidency of the Eurogroup, thereby ruling him out.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the government needs to try and keep the Trade portfolio in Irish hands.

Mr Kelly said: "I think the important thing is now that the government moves very quickly to appoint somebody with a very strong calibre, a high calibre candidate is very necessary.

"Whether that is someone from politics or outside politics, so we can impress upon the European President and the European Parliament that we should retain and want to retain the trade commission portfolio."

Meanwhile, a former High Court judge has put himself forward for Phil Hogan's position in Europe.

Henry Abbott who is also a former Fianna Fail TD said he has sent an email indicating his willingness to be considered as Ireland's nominee for appointment as commissioner.

The government said it will name Phil Hogan's successor in due course.